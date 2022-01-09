News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Snow Totals From Last Week’s Storm Released

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 8, 2022 , , , ,

How much snow did the Lake Area see on January 6th?

The National Weather Service has completed their snow survey and the Lake Area saw an average of an Inch to and Inch and a half.

Mack Creek officially reported an inch and a half on the scale, while areas to the south and north saw less accumulations.

On Saturday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect as conditions were favorable for the development of some freezing drizzle, which could lead to slick conditions on bridges, overpasses and areas where sunlight does not penetrate the ground.

The advisory is set to expire at 12PM.

