News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Snowfall Comes To An End But Freeze Warnings Will Continue For The Ozarks

By

No it’s not Christmas, but there is there’s snow on the ground.

“The heaviest snowfall total I’ve seen in the Lake Area was around 2 inches in Camden County, and that was reported while it was still snowing….so widespread reports of 1 to 1 1/2 inches of snow across the region” says Meteorologist Ray Miller with the Weatherology Weather Center.

He tells KRMS News that Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9AM morning, then another warning goes in effect again tonight into Thursday Morning “temperatures falling back into upper 20s, we could have a few icy spots on the roads where the snow has melted and left water on the roadway…that can freeze overnight and cause a couple of slick spots.”

Warmer temperatures are on the way later this week.

 

 

****Additional Info****

 

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 29 degrees expected both
  Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
  central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
  Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
  morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
  to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Filed Under: Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com