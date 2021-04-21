Snowfall Comes To An End But Freeze Warnings Will Continue For The Ozarks

No it’s not Christmas, but there is there’s snow on the ground.

“The heaviest snowfall total I’ve seen in the Lake Area was around 2 inches in Camden County, and that was reported while it was still snowing….so widespread reports of 1 to 1 1/2 inches of snow across the region” says Meteorologist Ray Miller with the Weatherology Weather Center.

He tells KRMS News that Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9AM morning, then another warning goes in effect again tonight into Thursday Morning “temperatures falling back into upper 20s, we could have a few icy spots on the roads where the snow has melted and left water on the roadway…that can freeze overnight and cause a couple of slick spots.”

Warmer temperatures are on the way later this week.

****Additional Info****

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 29 degrees expected both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.