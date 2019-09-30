Soccer Complex Forum Tuesday Evening

The first of two planned public forums to discuss a proposed soccer complex at the lake will be held Tuesday. The event will be held at The Exchange Venue in Camdenton and will give citizens a chance to learn more and ask questions about the complex itself, as well as the proposed lodging tax increase that they’ll be voting on November 5th. Tuesday’s forum begins at 6pm and is scheduled to last two hours. You can also get information online at www.votelakesoccer.com.