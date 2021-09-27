Social Media Helps Sheriff’s Office Locate Person Of Interest

Social media might be getting some credit in identifying a suspect in a felony theft investigation in Miller County.

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows an image of a man with a ballcap, sunglasses and a goatee who appears to be holding some kind of electric device.

It’s not clear where the man is, but the image looks to have been taken from Closed Circuit Television cameras possibly at a business.

We don’t know details about the investigation or the name of the man in the picture.

We’ll pass along more information as soon as possible on News / Talk KRMS.

*****From their page:

**UPDATE**

Suspect has been identified. Thank you for the assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual below. He is wanted for questioning in a felony theft investigation. If you have information about this investigation, please call dispatch 573-369-2341 and refer to case 21-01139. You can remain anonymous when reporting. Thank you.