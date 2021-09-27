News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Social Media Helps Sheriff’s Office Locate Person Of Interest

By

Social media might be getting some credit in identifying a suspect in a felony theft investigation in Miller County.

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows an image of a man with a ballcap, sunglasses and a goatee who appears to be holding some kind of electric device.

It’s not clear where the man is, but the image looks to have been taken from Closed Circuit Television cameras possibly at a business.

We don’t know details about the investigation or the name of the man in the picture.

We’ll pass along more information as soon as possible on News / Talk KRMS.

 

*****From their page:

**UPDATE**

Suspect has been identified. Thank you for the assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual below. He is wanted for questioning in a felony theft investigation. If you have information about this investigation, please call dispatch 573-369-2341 and refer to case 21-01139. You can remain anonymous when reporting. Thank you.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com