Social media technology may have played a role in the rapid growth of vaping among young people.

Bonnie Kempker, health educator at the Miller County Health Center, says that contributed to the number of teens picking up the habit. Kempker also says a lot of parents still don’t think it’s a dangerous habit.

Parents who want to learn more about the concerns over vaping can attend a public forum at Osage High School Tuesday night 6pm.