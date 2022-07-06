If you have a solar powered umbrella on your deck, listen up.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 400,000 of them because their lithium-ion batteries could overheat.

Officials say if you have one of the 10-foot SunVilla Solar LED Market Umbrellas, remove the battery pack and store it away from the sun.

The CPSC says there were three occasions when the solar panels caught fire and two in which the umbrella caught fire.

The umbrellas affected by the recall were sold from December 2020 through May 2022 at a cost of $130 to $160.

Officials say you can return the umbrella for a full refund.

***More info:

Description: This recall involves all 10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas sold in a variety of colors. The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top of the umbrella. The solar puck has a black cover marked with “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1.”

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material, and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter. Consumers can return the umbrellas and solar puck to any Costco Warehouse nationwide for a full refund. Consumers unable to return the product to Costco can contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a refund. SunVilla and Costco are contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received six reports of the lithium-ion batteries overheating. This includes three reports of solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella and one smoke inhalation injury.

Sold At: Costco warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from December 2020 through May 2022 for between $130 and $160.

Importer(s): SunVilla Corporation, of Chino, California

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 22-752