If you’re unvaccinated and you’re serving at Fort Leonard Wood, you will soon be required to take the COVID vaccine.

With the FDA’s stamp of approval on the Pfizer vaccine, Pentagon officials say they are going ahead with a plan to require all active-duty military personnel to receive the shot.

A Pentagon spokesman said Monday that guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.

Officials with Fort Leonard Wood expect that to begin within the next few weeks.