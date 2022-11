Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years in prison for a DWI case that seriously injured a young girl.

Reid pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and crashing into two vehicles along an interstate last year, injuring several others, including Reid.

The son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had faced up to seven years in prison, but the plea deal allowed him to get probation to four years in prison.

His attorneys requested probation.