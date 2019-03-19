Southwood Shores Fires Labeled “Accidental”

The weekend fire that destroyed a building in the Southwood Shores Condominium complex has officially been labeled as “accidental.” That’s according to the Lake Ozark Fire District which met Monday with an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which also says the blaze started inside the structure. Eight districts from around the region, as far away as Jefferson City, provided mutual aid on the scene of the fire which was reported around 2:00-AM on Saturday. One resident was treated at Lake Regional for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries reported and fire personnel were on the scene for about seven hours.