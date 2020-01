A lake area business has been named the best at what they do. Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons is included in an annual list of America’s Top 100 Spas. That list is based on page views and consumer choices, according to the website www.spasofamerica.com. Spa Shiki was named the number 1 spa in Missouri and the number 5 spa in the Americas. It was the only spa in the state named to the top 100 and one of 76 from the United States.