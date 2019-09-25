Special Series: Surviving the Fire Service Part 1

Firefighters from the Lake Area and across the country recently gathered in Kansas City to train and talk about how to survive working in the fire service. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen, a cancer survivor himself, was at the conference which focused on firefighter health, safety and what is being identified as an uptick in the numbers of firefighters being diagnosed years down the road with cancer…

Frandsen also says a cancer diagnosis rate being 17 times more likely for a firefighter compared to other professions is now an issue which is really under the microscope…

Tomorrow on part-two of our three-part series we take a look at what fire districts, nationwide, are doing to help their own “Survive the Fire Service.”