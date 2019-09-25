News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Special Series: Surviving the Fire Service Part 1

By Leave a Comment

Chief Scott Frandsen

Firefighters from the Lake Area and across the country recently gathered in Kansas City to train and talk about how to survive working in the fire service. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen, a cancer survivor himself, was at the conference which focused on firefighter health, safety and what is being identified as an uptick in the numbers of firefighters being diagnosed years down the road with cancer…

      NEWS-9-25-19 Surviving Fire Service-A - 25th September 2019

Frandsen also says a cancer diagnosis rate being 17 times more likely for a firefighter compared to other professions is now an issue which is really under the microscope…

      NEWS-9-25-19 Surviving Fire Service-B - 25th September 2019

Tomorrow on part-two of our three-part series we take a look at what fire districts, nationwide, are doing to help their own “Survive the Fire Service.”

