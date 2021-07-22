Speculation Arises That Biker Bar Fire Could Be Retaliation From Biker Shooting Last Week

There’s speculation a fire in Kaiser, between Osage Beach and Lake Ozark, could be connected to a shooting that killed one person near Bagnell Dam Thursday, but KRMS News cannot confirm that as fact.

But we do know there was a fire, and the Osage Beach Fire Department helped to knock it down.

“There was a lot of heat and smoke damage in the front portion of the building. Approximately 1,000 gallons of water was used to put the fire out” says Captain Jeff Mellencamp with Osage Beach Fire, “We were assisted by multiple agencies in the lake area, Mid-County, Lake Ozark, Sunrise Beach were all asked to assist.”

Mellencamp says the fire broke out after 11:30 Tuesday night and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The investigation into what led to the fire is being handled by the Missouri State fire Marshall.

KRMS News has reached out for comment and we’ll pass along more details on the story as soon as possible.

****Additional Details:

Osage Beach, MO – The Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD), responded to a fire in a commercial structure on highway 42 on July 20 at 11:33 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported a large metal build with smoke and fire showing from front and side “Alpha/Bravo corner”.

The first-in engine company advanced a 2” handline for search and extinguishment. They were backed up by the second-in crew with an additional handline.

Crews were able to stop the fire before it advanced throughout the building. OBFPD crews were assisted by automatic aid partners, Lake Ozark, and Sunrise Beach Fire Protection Districts.

Crews remained on the scene until 5:00 a.m. this morning awaiting the arrival of the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s investigator who is handling the investigation.