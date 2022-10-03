News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Speed Limits Among Topics Of Discussion Tuesday At Camdenton BOA Meeting

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 3, 2022 , ,

Unenforceable speed limits in certain areas will be a topic of discussion during Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting in Camdenton.

The areas affected, according to Police Chief Jeff Beauchamp, include: South Business Route-5 near the middle school between Oklahoma Street Southwest and Webster Street, some portions of State Highway-5 within the city’s incorporated limits and Opportunity Road in the Business Park near the airport.

The chief says there have been several calls about each of the areas with the main complaints focusing on speeding and careless driving.

There is signage with posted speed limits in the areas but those speed limits are unenforceable because they have not been adopted into ordinance.

The board is expected to consider, both, the first and second readings of an ordinance to put those speed limits on the books during the meeting which begins in city hall at 6:00 Tuesday night.

