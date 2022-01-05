News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Sports Arena, Expo Center And World Class Hotel Planned For Osage Beach

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 5, 2022 , , , , ,

Another major development is in the works for the Lake Area heading into the New Year.

According to Chris Foster with the Foster Family and Peninsula LLC, the group is partnering with Mashburn Development, who’ve created buildings for the Hammons and Bass Pro, to create a world class Sports Arena, Expo Center and Hotel Space on the water.

Foster tells KRMS News the center would be constructed close to Margaritaville.

Their group recently presented the concept to the the Camden County Commission, who voted unanimously to approve a Tax Increment Financing plan for the project.

By Reporter John Rogger

