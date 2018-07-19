News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Spotty Damage After Thunderstorms Push Through Lake Area (photos courtesy of James Gohagan)

By Leave a Comment

Severe thunderstorms pushed their ways through the Lake Area early Thursday afternoon leaving spotty damage reports in their wakes. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning were the main threats from the storms. Perhaps hit the hardest was the area in, and around, the City of Camdenton with trees and limbs knocked down and a backyard trampoline along Bent Tree Lane also was tossed about. There were reports of damage in the areas of Linn Creek and Greenview, however, no reports of damage in Morgan County and a call to Miller County was not returned. The Lake Area remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 PM tonight.

Filed Under: Latest News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!