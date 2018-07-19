Spotty Damage After Thunderstorms Push Through Lake Area (photos courtesy of James Gohagan)

Severe thunderstorms pushed their ways through the Lake Area early Thursday afternoon leaving spotty damage reports in their wakes. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning were the main threats from the storms. Perhaps hit the hardest was the area in, and around, the City of Camdenton with trees and limbs knocked down and a backyard trampoline along Bent Tree Lane also was tossed about. There were reports of damage in the areas of Linn Creek and Greenview, however, no reports of damage in Morgan County and a call to Miller County was not returned. The Lake Area remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 PM tonight.