“Spring Aboard” Boating Safety Classes Scheduled

Despite the winter weather in the lake area, it’s time to start getting ready for boating season. The Highway Patrol has released the dates and locations for their annual “Spring Aboard” series of boating safety courses. Classes are planned in Warsaw, Warrensburg, Branson, and Poplar Bluff. A little closer to home, there will be a class in Lebanon at Laclede Electric Cooperative and one in Sunrise Beach at Advantage Marine. Both are scheduled for March 23rd. The Lebanon course runs from 8-4. The Sunrise Beach Class is from 9-4. The classes are for anyone who needs their mandatory boating safety card or who just wants a refresher course.