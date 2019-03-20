Spring Brings Natural Cover Fire Season

Lake area firefighters have seen a rash of fires over the last month and a half, including residential, commercial, and more recently, natural cover fires. Now that spring has officially arrived, fire districts expect to see even more fires as people start burning off yard debris.

NEWS-3-20-19 Frandsen Burning 2 - 20th March 2019

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, as always, watch the weather and be patient when it comes to outdoor burning.

NEWS-3-20-19 Frandsen Burning - 20th March 2019

And of course always check with your local fire protection district to make sure burning is permitted before you start your fires.