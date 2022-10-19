Springfield Man Facing Burglary Charges In Laclede County

A man from Springfield faces charges in Laclede County after an alleged burglary gone wrong.

It reportedly happened on October 14th at a home in the 27 thousand block of Park Grove Drive.

The man who lives there tells deputies he was asleep when his girlfriend heard the dog barking and woke him up.

He then says a man showed up at the foot of the bed and started punching him in the face. He also says the suspect tried to strangle him with an extension cord.

But the victim got control and the suspect ended up getting hurt.

The alleged assailant, identified as 23 year old Dakota Brotherton was taken to a hospital and was then released to the sheriffs office.

He faces felony charges for burglary and assault and is being held on $50 thousand dollars bond.