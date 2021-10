A two-vehicle accident on Highway-54 at Route-FF, in Miller County, sends one person to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened early Thursday evening when the vehicle driven by 79-year-old David Nealon, from Olean, failed to yield and was hit by the vehicle driven by 52-year-old Michael Reaves from Springfield. Nelaon was not injured while Reaves suffered minur injuries and was treated at Lake Regional.