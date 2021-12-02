Residents who use the SSM medical facility in Lake Ozark are up in arms, over a cooperate decision to close the facility by the end of the year.

Officials with the company says the Family Clinic on Bagnell Dam Blvd will close effectively on December 31st, stating they have to concentrate their resources on areas where they are “most needed.”

The company also says they’ve reached out to all patients to assist them in finding other SSM clinics for them to switch to, but those clinics are quite the drive being in Tipton or Jefferson City.

A peaceful protest on the closure has been planned by several residents who are upset at the decision.

It will take place at the facility on Saturday December 4th from 12 to 3pm.

***From the Protest Committee:

We are having a peaceful protest on Saturday, December 4th from 12-3 pm. There should be a high number of attendees. This is our attempt at getting corporate to either stop or at least reconsider closing the clinic. Some additional facts that you should know: this specific clinic serves over 10,000 patients, both local & tourists. SSM Corporation has given the clinic just 6 weeks before they are scheduled to close on December 30th. Please notice that this is also during the holidays, I’m sure you can understand how much stress and chaos this is causing everyone to endure at this time. We need your help to spread awareness of our peaceful protest. Without a lot of voices, we simply will not be heard. This is the definition of injustice. Injustice anywhere is a threat of injustice everywhere.