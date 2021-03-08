News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

St. Charles Boat Show Sees Record Numbers – Official Report Due This Week

By

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association boat show in St. Louis reportedly had one of their best events ever.

Officials say this year’s event shatter records previously set since the inception of the show at the St. Charles Convention Center.

Numbers released showed on Thursday there were just 825 guests, 121% over their 2020 numbers, then on Friday there were over 1,322 guests, the best Friday ever recorded for the event.

Saturday and Sunday also surpassed expectations with nearly 3,500 guests attending the boat show for the weekend.

In total, over 6,000 people attended this year’s event.

