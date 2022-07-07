News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Politics State News

St. Charles Prosecutor Arrested In Lake Ozark

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 6, 2022 , ,

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar could be facing charges following an arrest by the Lake Ozark police department.

Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m.

Officials with the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s office tell CBS Affiliate KMOV that quote “Whatever may have transpired would have occurred outside the duties of this office.”

Lohmar himself also released a statement, saying quote “It’s unfortunate that I have to make an announcement of my involvement in a situation in Miller County last week. I maintain that I am innocent of any wrongdoing, and I will respect the legal process as it unfolds.”

We’ll continue to follow this developing story on KRMS.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News

COPS Benefit Golf Tournament Coming Late July

Jul 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News

Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote For August Primary

Jul 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics

Republican Club To Host Candidates For Missouri House And Senate

Jul 6, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News

COPS Benefit Golf Tournament Coming Late July

Jul 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News

Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote For August Primary

Jul 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Politics State News

St. Charles Prosecutor Arrested In Lake Ozark

Jul 6, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics

Republican Club To Host Candidates For Missouri House And Senate

Jul 6, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com