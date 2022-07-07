St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar could be facing charges following an arrest by the Lake Ozark police department.

Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m.

Officials with the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s office tell CBS Affiliate KMOV that quote “Whatever may have transpired would have occurred outside the duties of this office.”

Lohmar himself also released a statement, saying quote “It’s unfortunate that I have to make an announcement of my involvement in a situation in Miller County last week. I maintain that I am innocent of any wrongdoing, and I will respect the legal process as it unfolds.”

We’ll continue to follow this developing story on KRMS.