St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Boat Wreck from 2018

A St. Joseph man faces up to 20 years in prison for his role in a fatal boat accident at Lake of the Ozarks. 42-year old Cletus Barsch, III has entered a guilty plea to one count of Boating While Intoxicated – Homicide, and two counts of Boating While Intoxicated – serious physical injury. The charges stemmed from an accident on the Osage Arm last May. Two boats collided shortly before 10pm, injuring Barsch’s 14-year old daughter and two others, including a 20-year old man from the second boat. The second victim, Alec Potthoff, later died from his injuries while hospitalized in Iowa. The state has agreed to limit the maximum sentence to 20 years. Barsch will be sentenced in March of next year.

