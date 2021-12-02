News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

St. Louis Developer Wants To Help Communities Across The Lake Create Workforce Housing

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Dec 2, 2021
Major developers may have a plan to solve the worker shortage lake area businesses are facing.

Lake of the Ozark Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry hosted a round-table meeting where local business owners and community leaders heard plans to develop a new workforce housing project to benefit the lake area.

St. Louis’s Green Street Building group President Paul Giacoletto presided over the meeting, explaining to notable lake area leaders and business owners some of the plans the group has.

He also sought for input on the types of workforce housing needs local businesses may have “What we wanted to do, is reach out to the business community and find out 1., where is the ideal locations and 2., how many units are we going to be able to sell at the locations we have.”

Comments or questions regarding the potential new development should be sent directly to the developer’s email at Paul@greenstreetstl.com

