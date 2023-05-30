Tue. May 30th, 2023

 

St. Louis Man Faces Assault Charges In Camden County

Tuesday, May 30th, 2023

A St. Louis man facing a felony assault charge in Camden County is free after posting a $75-thousand bond.

No specific details are available at this time but the sheriff’s office does indicate that 48-year-old Matthew Votruba is being charged with first-degree or attempted assault involving serious injury or special victim.

Votruba is also charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault involving special victims and resisting or interfering with an arrest.

The incident happened late Saturday night. Votruba was taken to the Camden County before posting bond Sunday night.

Reporter Mike Anthony

