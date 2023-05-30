St. Louis Man Faces Assault Charges In Camden County

A St. Louis man facing a felony assault charge in Camden County is free after posting a $75-thousand bond.

No specific details are available at this time but the sheriff’s office does indicate that 48-year-old Matthew Votruba is being charged with first-degree or attempted assault involving serious injury or special victim.

Votruba is also charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault involving special victims and resisting or interfering with an arrest.

The incident happened late Saturday night. Votruba was taken to the Camden County before posting bond Sunday night.