News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Man Has To Wait Until 2023 For Prison Decision In Eldon Assault Case

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 11, 2022 , , ,
closeup photo of gavel

A Chesterfield man who tried to kill his wife during a 2021 altercation at a funeral home in Eldon faces up to, at least, 34 years in prison but will have to wait until next year to find out what his fate will be.

Bradley Duncan was convicted last week by a jury on a change of venue in Moniteau County on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting.

Duncan had been accused of bringing a gun into the funeral home confronting his ex.

That led to a struggle during which the gun discharged as multiple men got Duncan to the ground and held him until police arrived.

The jury recommended 15 years on each of the domestic assault and armed criminal action charges and another four years on the unlawful use of a weapon charge.

Formal sentencing on the jury recommendations is set for January 13th of next year.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Health Local News State News Top Stories

How to be safe at home: Your cool weather guide to electrical and natural gas safety

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Business Health Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Pharmacy Consolidates Locations

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News Top Stories

MOCA Head Start Announces October is Head Start Awareness Month

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Health Local News State News Top Stories

How to be safe at home: Your cool weather guide to electrical and natural gas safety

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Business Health Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Pharmacy Consolidates Locations

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News Top Stories

MOCA Head Start Announces October is Head Start Awareness Month

Oct 11, 2022 News Press Release
Crime Local News Top Stories

Linn Creek Woman Faces Drug Charges

Oct 11, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony