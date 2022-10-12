St. Louis Man Has To Wait Until 2023 For Prison Decision In Eldon Assault Case

A Chesterfield man who tried to kill his wife during a 2021 altercation at a funeral home in Eldon faces up to, at least, 34 years in prison but will have to wait until next year to find out what his fate will be.

Bradley Duncan was convicted last week by a jury on a change of venue in Moniteau County on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting.

Duncan had been accused of bringing a gun into the funeral home confronting his ex.

That led to a struggle during which the gun discharged as multiple men got Duncan to the ground and held him until police arrived.

The jury recommended 15 years on each of the domestic assault and armed criminal action charges and another four years on the unlawful use of a weapon charge.

Formal sentencing on the jury recommendations is set for January 13th of next year.