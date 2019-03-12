St. Louis Ranked Fifth Most Dangerous City in America

The State of Missouri is represented on a recently-released list of the most dangerous cities across the country…that’s according to a study conducted by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, and announced by Alarms-dot-org. St. Louis is number-5 on the list behind only McKeesport Pennsylvania, Florida City Florida, Bessemer Alabama and Anniston Alabama in the top spot. The study took into account publically available FBI crime data, population figures and other various data. Rounding out the top-10 most dangerous cities, behind St. Louis, are: Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis, Camden County New Jersey and Opa Locka Florida. You can read the entire report here.