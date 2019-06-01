St. Louis Residents Busted With Cocaine in Miller County

Two people from St. Louis booked into the Miller County jail allegedly had cocaine in their possession when they were stopped by the Highway Patrol. 42-year old Courtney Chapple and 35-year old Leron Anderson were taken into custody just before 12:30 Friday morning. Anderson faces charges of illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. Chapple faces the same charges along with failure to drive in the right lane and speeding. He was allegedly going 91 mph in a 70 mph zone.