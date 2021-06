A St. Louis area teenager is heading to the Olympics.

Tyler Downs of Ballwin, Missouri defeated a pair of Olympians to win the men’s 3-meter springboard title at the U.S. diving trials.

This earns the 17-year-old a trip to the Tokyo Games.

Downs beat out Andrew Copobianco, who took second, as well as David Boudia, who won the 10-meter title at the 2012 London Games.

Delaney Schnell won the women’s 10-meter platform title on Sunday.