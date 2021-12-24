News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Woman Arrested On Numerous Warrants In Pulaski County

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 23, 2021 , , , ,

A St. Louis woman is facing several charges after being picked up by the Highway Patrol in Pulaski County.

Officials say 36-year-old Teneisha Scales was taken into custody due to numerous outstanding warrants in multiple counties, including drug charges out of Lewis County, domestic assault charges in St. Charles County, assault charges out of Branson, MO and charges of careless and imprudent driving involving a car crash in Pulaski County.

She’s being held in the county jail pending a Bond hearing.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News

Lebanon Man Facing Charges In Domestic Abuse Case

Dec 23, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Mast Preliminary Hearing Delayed Until January

Dec 23, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Federal Government Mad At Missouri Over Local Gun Controls

Dec 23, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News

Lebanon Man Facing Charges In Domestic Abuse Case

Dec 23, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Mast Preliminary Hearing Delayed Until January

Dec 23, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Federal Government Mad At Missouri Over Local Gun Controls

Dec 23, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Woman Arrested On Numerous Warrants In Pulaski County

Dec 23, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com