A St. Louis woman is facing several charges after being picked up by the Highway Patrol in Pulaski County.

Officials say 36-year-old Teneisha Scales was taken into custody due to numerous outstanding warrants in multiple counties, including drug charges out of Lewis County, domestic assault charges in St. Charles County, assault charges out of Branson, MO and charges of careless and imprudent driving involving a car crash in Pulaski County.

She’s being held in the county jail pending a Bond hearing.