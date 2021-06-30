St. Mary’s SSM To Require COVID Vaccinations For Staff Before The End Of September

Employees, providers and volunteers at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jeff City have until the end of September to take a COVID shot.

SSM Health says in a release 240-thousand of its employees have taken a COVID shot since December.

But the company also says employees can request an exemption for either medical or religious reasons.

SSM also has a urgent care facility located here in Lake Ozark.

***Additional Info:

ST. LOUIS, MO (June 28, 2021) – As the new, highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spurs another wave of infections throughout the U.S., SSM Health is again urging all eligible individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

Despite broad availability of life-saving vaccines, new COVID-19 infections are rising due to the circulating Delta variant coupled with a low vaccination rate. In addition, the annual cold and influenza season is quickly approaching which may lead to a rapid rise in respiratory viral infections.

“These vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective at providing long-lasting immunity to COVID-19,” said Dr. Todd Shuman, MD, SSM Health Chief Medical Officer. “However, we haven’t yet reached a level of vaccination that provides herd immunity, which is why we’re continuing to see dangerous surges in many communities.”

Just seven months ago, SSM Health administered its first COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, the health system has vaccinated close to 240,000 employees and community members. SSM Health will now require all its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by the end of September – ahead of the cold/influenza season.

“As health care providers, we’ve seen the devastating impact of this disease first-hand,” said Dr. Shuman. “The fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant in doing everything we can to protect our team members, patients and communities.”

In announcing the move, SSM Health joins numerous health systems across the country in making the vaccine mandatory.

SSM Health team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, which is consistent with the health ministry’s practice for other required vaccines.

To schedule a vaccine, please visit our site.

###

About SSM Health

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization’s nearly 40,000 employees and 11,000 providers are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God’s healing presence to everyone they serve.

With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health includes 23 hospitals, more than 290 physician offices and other outpatient and virtual care services, 10 post-acute facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. It is one of the largest employers in every community it serves. For more information, visit ssmhealth.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.