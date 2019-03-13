News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Kicks Off Busy Season

This weekend is widely viewed as the kickoff to the season at Lake of the Ozarks. The annual blessing of the fleet ushers in the weekend, which also features the short bus shuffle, the water parade, and the traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade. The Lake West Chamber of Commerce says they’ll be very busy from this point going forward. Part of their upcoming schedule includes the annual west side cleanup.

Lake West Chamber Director Paul Hooper says the cleanup features volunteers covering a large portion of the lake area to get it looking great for spring.

To get involved in the cleanup contact the Lake West Chamber of Commerce.

