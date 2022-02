Several items appear on the agenda for Tuesday afternoon’s board of aldermen meeting in St. Robert.

Among those items: an agreement for storm siren maintenance along with sidewalks, curbing, driveways and guardrail projects.

A closed session to run the gamut…legal, real estate and personnel…also appears on the agenda.

The meeting is set to begin at 5:00 in St. Robert City Hall and will be available as well via webex.