St. Robert Man Found Guilty In 2019 Shooting

By

A St. Robert man is being found guilty of numerous felony charges, following a two-day trial in Pulaski County Court.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, Marcus Lavender was found guilty of Assault, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Endangering the welfare of a child.

It stems from a June 2019 altercation that took place on Harvey Drive, just off Highway 28, after Lavender ran over his neighbor’s kitten.

During a confrontation, Lavender became angry and used a 9MM handgun to shoot at the neighbor and his family, injuring the neighbor in the leg.

Lavender will be sentenced on July 15th.

 

***More Details:

PRESS RELEASE
6-16-21
MARCUS LAVENDER FOUND GUILTY OF ASSAULT IN THE SECOND DEGREE, ARMED CRIMINAL ACTION, ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD IN THE FIRST DEGREE AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
IN KITTEN KILLER CASE
Kevin Hillman, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that yesterday, after a two-day trial, a Pulaski County jury found Marcus Lavender, of St. Robert, guilty of Assault in the Second Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. In addition, the Court found that he is a prior and persistent felony offender.
These charges arose from an incident in June 2019 on Harvey Drive of Highway 28. The incident began after the defendant accidentally killed his neighbor’s children’s kitten. When the neighbor confronted Mr. Lavender about the dead kitten, Mr. Lavender became angry and retrieved a 9mm handgun and began to shoot at his neighbor and his children. He struck the neighbor in the leg causing an injury which required his neighbor to be transferred to the University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.
Although none of the bullets struck the children, they were in the yard and next to their father when he was struck. Mr. Lavender is a convicted felon and was on probation for Unlawful Use of a Weapon at the time of the offense.
Judge Beger has previously revoked his probation and sentenced him to eleven years in the Department of Corrections. Prior to the trial, the Missouri Board of Parole saw fit to parole Mr. Lavender, despite these charges, and he has been in the Pulaski County Jail awaiting trial where he will remain until sentencing on July 15, 2021.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Donna Holden, Sherrie Hamner, and Henry Surkamp. The case was investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.
This press release will be updated after sentencing.

