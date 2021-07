A St. Robert Man is being found guilty of three separate drug charges out of Maries County.

A jury is finding Darius Brown guilty of Drug Trafficking and felony possession.

Prosecutors say Brown had been dealing in Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine.

The trial took place in Phelps County on a change of venue.

Brown is expected to be sentenced on September 10th and the prosecutor is asking for 29 years in prison.