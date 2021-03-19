Standoff Leads To Fatal Shooting In Phelps County

One man is dead after a fatal shooting in St. James, southeast of Lake of the Ozarks.

It all started Wednesday around 2 pm when police were called to a home because of gunfire “There was a suspect inside a residence, he was shooting…we don’t know if he was shooting at us or just shooting inside the house. At that point, we knew we had a barricaded suspect so we established a perimeter around the house and contacted a swat team” says St. James Police Chief Ron Jones.

He tells KRMS News they had to close nearby schools to keep students safe “During that time we shut the schools down, as schools were getting ready to let out, so we shut them down for the safety of the child and staff there…before students get dismissed and buses started traveling down that roadway.”

Jones says once the SWAT Team arrived, negotiations got underway….But they ended up failing “just after 9pm, we were able to make entry into the residence there after negotiations failed and we were unable to make contact with him. He was found deceased inside the residence due to a gunshot wound.”

Chief Jones says no officers or bystanders were hurt during the standoff.