News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Standoff Leads To Fatal Shooting In Phelps County

By

One man is dead after a fatal shooting in St. James, southeast of Lake of the Ozarks.

It all started Wednesday around 2 pm when police were called to a home because of gunfire “There was a suspect inside a residence, he was shooting…we don’t know if he was shooting at us or just shooting inside the house. At that point, we knew we had a barricaded suspect so we established a perimeter around the house and contacted a swat team” says St. James Police Chief Ron Jones.

He tells KRMS News they had to close nearby schools to keep students safe “During that time we shut the schools down, as schools were getting ready to let out, so we shut them down for the safety of the child and staff there…before students get dismissed and buses started traveling down that roadway.”

Jones says once the SWAT Team arrived, negotiations got underway….But they ended up failing “just after 9pm, we were able to make entry into the residence there after negotiations failed and we were unable to make contact with him. He was found deceased inside the residence due to a gunshot wound.”

Chief Jones says no officers or bystanders were hurt during the standoff.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com