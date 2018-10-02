News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

“Stars for Autism” Program Coming to Camdenton

City officials in Camdenton are showing support for community members afflicted with autism.  They’re expected to sign a proclamation October 16th to declare that Camdenton is an “Autism Friendly Community.” 

 

      NEWS-10-2-18 Renee Kingston Autism - 2nd October 2018

 

City Clerk Renee Kingston says education is the core of the program – educating the public, business owners, and first responders on how to react, respond, and communicate with those on the spectrum. The city will partner with Stars for Autism to offer that training.

 

      NEWS-10-2-18 Dr Linda Barboa - 2nd October 2018

 

That’s Dr. Linda Barboa, founder of Stars for Autism.  To learn more about the program look them up online at www.stars4autism.org or contact the city clerk. 

