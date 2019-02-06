State Audit Reveals Concerns in Miller County Sheriff’s Office

A recent audit conducted by State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office has revealed some problems within the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. Galloway’s report calls for improvements in segregating duties to ensure detailed accounting and bank records for the monies collected by the agency. The department also needs to improve accountability when it comes to tracking receipts from the inmate money kiosks. Right now deposit slips are prepared with no documentation to support the amounts listed. Perhaps the biggest problem lies in a lack of accounting for property seized by the sheriff’s office. According to Galloway, there’s not been a physical inventory conducted since 2015. Without an inventory, there’s increased risk of loss, theft, or misuse of that property. All of the problems are continuing ones, having been cited in previous audits conducted by the state.