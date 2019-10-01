State Fair CC Announces Free Tuition Program

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Some area high school students taking college courses could be eligible for free tuition. State Fair Community College has announced a new program that would provide free tuition to dual-credit students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 49% of students received free or reduced lunches in 2018, but only 18% of State Fair’s dual-credit students this fall qualify for the price reductions. President Dr. Joanna Anderson says the new tuition-free program is designed to provide dual-credit opportunities for low-income students. The program goes into effect with the 2020 spring semester.

