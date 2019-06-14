State Fair CC Named #2 Online School in Missouri

State Fair Community College is one of the best in the state. That’s according to a recent report from education research publishers SR Education Group. The list specifically ranks schools with online offerings. Rankings are based on several criteria, including retention rates, graduation rates, percentage of online enrollment, and the number of associate degrees offered. North Central Missouri College was named the number one best online community college. State Fair is #2. Ozarks Technical Community College was ranked fourth.

