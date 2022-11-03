State Fair College Campuses To Close For Veterans Day

All State Fair Community College campus locations (Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will close Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the Sedalia campus will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. However, the Daum will be open for its regular weekend hours of 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13. Admission is free.

The State Fair Career and Technology Center (SFCTC) on SFCC’s Sedalia campus will be closed Nov. 11. It provides technical training programs for students from area high schools.

Enrollment is open for spring semester. Interim classes will be held Dec. 19 through Dec. 30. The last day to enroll for interim classes is Dec. 12. First eight-week and 16-week classes begin Jan. 17.

Go to www.sfccmo.edu for a free admissions application and class schedule.