If you want to renew your license to drive a school bus in the Lake Region, there’s a class for that.

Officials with State Fair Community College say the Learning Force will be offering trainings from 8:30am to 4:30pm on July 19th or 20th at their Sedalia campus.

The session will cost around $25 and it includes a light breakfast.

More details on the recertification classes can be found below:

State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer School Bus Driver Recertification Training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 19 or July 20 in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus. Drivers may choose which day they want to participate when registering.

The training session is for licensed school bus drivers who need to obtain the yearly state mandated recertification required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The cost is $25 per person and includes light breakfast. A one-hour lunch break will be taken; participants may bring lunch or leave campus.

To register for one of the training sessions, go to https://conta.cc/3lJCg3n. Call (660) 530-5822, or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu for assistance. Early enrollment is recommended because class size is limited.

The LearningForce serves State Fair Community College’s 14-county region to provide non-credit customized training and professional development opportunities for industry workforce development, economic development and individual skills enhancement.