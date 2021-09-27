State Fair Community College Awarded For Nursing Program

A local community college is once again tops in Missouri.

Sedalia, Missouri – Sept. 24, 2021 – State Fair Community College received notification recently from PracticalNursing.org, a prominent nursing advocacy and ranking agency, that the college’s Practical Nursing (LPN, Year One) program has again been ranked #1 in Missouri.

PracticalNursing.org assessed SFCC’s program on several factors that indicate how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond. Past and present first-time NCLEX pass rates were used to analyze 35 schools and select the top 10 in Missouri. (Source: https://www.practicalnursing.org/lpn-programs/missouri/#top)

PracticalNursing.org has published annual rankings since 2014 and takes pride in being the leading LPN advancement and ranking agency. The agency’s goal is to provide students with transparency and information that can help them make the right choice when selecting a nursing school.

“It is very exciting to receive the #1 ranking for the past four years,” said Tara Weber, SFCC’s LPN program coordinator. “It is an honor to work with one of the best teaching and academic support teams in the state. We are proud of every one of our hardworking students and grateful for the healthcare industry partners who work alongside us to give our students high-quality hands-on experiences.”

In addition to being named the 2021 Best LPN program in Missouri, SFCC celebrated the 100 percent NCLEX pass rate of the LPN, Year One June graduates. This exam measures students’ abilities to apply and analyze nursing knowledge learned in school and their abilities to use critical thinking skills to make correct nursing decisions.

SFCC’s competency-based bi-level program prepares students to meet the requirements to become a licensed practical nurse (Year One), then transition seamlessly to associate degree nursing (Year Two) if the goal is to become a registered nurse. Those who are already certified LPNs or paramedics can apply to the Year Two program.

SFCC’s Nursing program is approved by the Missouri State Board of Nursing (MSBN). At the completion of Year One, students apply to MSBN for the NCLEX-PN licensure exam for practical nursing. At the end of Year Two, students apply to MSBN to take the NCLEX-RN licensure exam for registered nursing. Completion of these programs does not guarantee eligibility to take the licensure exams.

Program admission is competitive and class size is limited. Additional information and applications are available at sfccmo.edu/nursing. There is no cost to apply.

For more information, contact Weber at tweber@sfccmo.edu.