State Fair Community College Says Enrollment For The Fall Is Now Underway

Enrollment for the Fall Semester at Sate Fair community College is now underway.

Twelve-week classes begin September 7th, the second eight-week classes start October 20th.

The main campus and all extended campus locations, including Osage Beach, will be closed Monday July 5th in observance of Independence Day July 4th.

SFCC to close July 5 in observance of Independence Day

Sedalia, Missouri – June 21, 2021 – State Fair Community College and all extended campus locations will close Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day, which is Sunday, July 4. All will reopen at 8 a.m. July 6.

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art will be open 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 3 but closed July 4 and 5. The museum will resume regular hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6. Admission is free. Visit daummuseum.org for details about the current exhibit.

Enrollment for fall semester that begins Aug. 23 is underway. Enrollment closes at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 22 for 16- and first 8-week. Twelve-week classes begin Sept. 7 (enrollment closes Sept. 6), and second eight-week classes begin Oct. 20 (enrollment closes Oct. 19).

For a listing of SFCC courses or for more information, call Admissions and Outreach at (660) 530-5833 or visit www.sfccmo.edu. Application for admission is free.