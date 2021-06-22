News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

State Fair Community College Says Enrollment For The Fall Is Now Underway

By

Enrollment for the Fall Semester at Sate Fair community College is now underway.

Twelve-week classes begin September 7th, the second eight-week classes start October 20th.

The main campus and all extended campus locations, including Osage Beach, will be closed Monday July 5th in observance of Independence Day July 4th.

 

Additional info:

SFCC to close July 5 in observance of Independence Day 

Sedalia, Missouri – June 21, 2021 – State Fair Community College and all extended campus locations will close Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day, which is Sunday, July 4. All will reopen at 8 a.m. July 6.

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art will be open 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 3 but closed July 4 and 5. The museum will resume regular hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6. Admission is free. Visit daummuseum.org for details about the current exhibit.

Enrollment for fall semester that begins Aug. 23 is underway. Enrollment closes at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 22 for 16- and first 8-week. Twelve-week classes begin Sept. 7 (enrollment closes Sept. 6), and second eight-week classes begin Oct. 20 (enrollment closes Oct. 19).

For a listing of SFCC courses or for more information, call Admissions and Outreach at (660) 530-5833 or visit www.sfccmo.edu. Application for admission is free.

Filed Under: Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com