State Fire Marshal to Investigate Linn Creek Fire

A fire in Linn Creek will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s office. The Osage Beach Fire District responded to the call on East Valley Drive shortly before 8pm Monday. When they arrived on scene, fire could be seen coming from all second floor windows at the home. Mid-County and Lake Ozark Fire assisted on the scene and firefighters were there until nearly 11pm. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated and released from Lake Regional. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no additional injuries were reported.

