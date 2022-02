State Park Officials are reporting a record number of visitors this past year.

Officials say over 22 million people visited the state parks in 2021, 7% more than 2020 and it’s the most tourists ever to visit the parks system.

The state also saw a 24% increase in campsite rentals and a 17% in lodging rentals.

This popularity is driving the state to plan new parks, build new cabins and upgrade existing campsites.