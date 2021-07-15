State Rep Dr. Lisa Thomas To Hold Townhall Meeting On Friday



A State Representative for much of the Lake Area’s holding a town hall meeting Friday.

“At Osage Beach City hall….this will be from noon until 1:30pm. It’s open to vacationers, business owners, residents and more” says State Rep Lisa Thomas.

She tells KRMS News she wants to keep the attendance limited to those living in the 124th Legislative District “we’re going to talk about a number of topics, including boat and watercraft issues, dock issues, seawall and erosion issues, no-wake cove issues, anchor issues…so on.”

Thomas says there will be the expected ‘other’ category as the discussion proceeds Friday afternoon.

Thomas represents portions of Camden and Miller counties in the 124th District, previously held by Rocky Miller.

Representative Thomas was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning on News / Talk KRMS.