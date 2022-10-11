News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

State Revenue Continues To Rise

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 10, 2022 , , ,

Missouri continues to see state revenue collections rise – both month-to-month and year-to-year.

State Budget Director Dan Haug reports that net general revenue collections for September grew by 14.7 percent over September 2021, rising from 1-point-10 billion dollars last year to 1-point-2-6  billion this year.

The report says net general revenue collections for Fiscal Year 2023 are up by 17-point-2 percent compared to September 2021.

 

***Revenue Report:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for September 2022 grew 14.7 percent compared to those for September 2021, from $1.10 billion last year to $1.26 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 17.2 percent compared to September 2021, from $2.76 billion last year to $3.24 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 14.8 percent for the year, from $1.90 billion last year to $2.18 billion this year.
  • Increased 8.5 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 4.2 percent for the year, from $736.9 million last year to $768.0 million this year.
  • Increased 0.8 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 42.7 percent for the year, from $182.0 million last year to $259.7 million this year.
  • Increased 47.9 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 49.4 percent for the year, from $128.5 million last year to $192.0 million this year.
  • Increased 16.3 percent for the month.

Refunds

  • Decreased 11.9 percent for the year, from $188.7 million last year to $166.3 million this year.
  • Decreased 35.8 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

###

 

