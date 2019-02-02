State Schools Release Results of 2018 Proficiency Testing

Missouri schools are reporting significant declines in scores on proficiency testing across the state. Overall, the percentage of students that passed the English exams dropped from 61% to 49% last year. Math scores fell by 5% as well. Brett Ghan of the Missouri School Boards Association says the lower scores are a result of more rigorous standards implemented for the 2018 testing period.

On the third grade English Language Arts test, Camdenton, School of the Osage, Climax Springs, and Eldon were all above the state average. Eldon students also scored above the state average on the 7th grade math tests, while the others mentioned were below average.

Macks Creek, Miller County R-III, Miller County R-II, Morgan R-II, and Morgan R-I were all below average in English, while in that group, Miller County R-III was the only school to score above average in math.