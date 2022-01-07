News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

State Senator to Recognize Vietnam Vets with New Medal

Reporter Matt Markivee

Jan 7, 2022

A state senator from Joplin wants to recognize some Vietnam veterans with a new service medal.
Republican Senator Bill White is sponsoring a bill that would create the Missouri Orange Heart Metal.
It would honor Missouri Veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam war.
The measure would also provide school choice options for children of military families and create a website that serves as a “clearing house” site to help military families.

