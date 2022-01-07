A state senator from Joplin wants to recognize some Vietnam veterans with a new service medal.
Republican Senator Bill White is sponsoring a bill that would create the Missouri Orange Heart Metal.
It would honor Missouri Veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam war.
The measure would also provide school choice options for children of military families and create a website that serves as a “clearing house” site to help military families.
A state senator from Joplin wants to recognize some Vietnam veterans with a new service medal.